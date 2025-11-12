Two Major Names Being Discussed As Stephanie Vaquer's WrestleMania 42 Opponent

Stephanie Vaquer's meteoric rise in WWE is expected to carry her straight into her first ever match at WrestleMania this coming April.

La Primera has taken Monday Night Raw by storm ever since her main roster call-up earlier this year, and whether she's still the Women's World Champion at the time or not, new rumblings suggest that she will be prominently featured at next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas.

Creative discussions for WWE's return to Sin City are already underway behind the scenes, and the folks over at BodySlam are reporting that two major names have been brought up as potential adversaries for the Dark Angel.

Could Stephanie Vaquer have a date with Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42?

"Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch have been discussed as potential opponents for Vaquer at WrestleMania," BodySlam said in their report. "There's plenty of time between now and April... A lot can change, as we saw with the WWE Unreal series, but these potential matches have at least been brought to the table."

Both Ripley and Lynch are reportedly considered by WWE to be 'money match-ups' for Stephanie Vaquer, and both are very likely to happen at some point in the future.

Rhea Ripley has been in the Women's World Championship picture for much of 2025, having unsuccessfully challenged for the title at WrestleMania 41, SummerSlam and Evolution. She just returned to Monday Night Raw this week after missing time due to a broken nose and will compete inside of WarGames for the second consecutive Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch has not challenged for a World Title since she re-signed with the company back in January. The Man has instead spent most of the year helping establish the new Women's Intercontinental Championship. A title she'll defend this coming Monday against Maxxine Dupri inside of Madison Square Garden.

It's hard to believe, but the annual Women's Royal Rumble Match is just around the corner. It would not be surprising at all to see Ripley or Lynch win that match for the second time in their respective careers and move on to face Vaquer at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Again, that's assuming that La Primera is still the Women's World Champion come WrestleMania 42. Vaquer will likely have multiple title defenses between now and then, with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella apparently next in line following her heel turn this past Monday night on Raw.

