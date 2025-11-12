Roman Reigns And CM Punk Land Roles In New Disney Movie

Roman Reigns and CM Punk may not see eye-to-eye on WWE television, but the pair are about to become an unlikely buddy cop duo in the upcoming Disney Studios film, Zootopia 2.

The news of the pair's casting in the animated feature was broken today by Philadelphia Eagles writer John McMullen, via the children of talent agent Nick LoPiccolo, who represents Reigns and Punk for Paradigm.

An EXCLUSIVE to start your day 🚨🚨🚨🚨Per @nicklopiccolo’s children. Yes, his kids 🤣. I can report maybe the most star-studded and unlikely @WWE tag-team of all time is coming. @WWERomanReigns and @CMPunk will team as Zebra Buddy Cops in the incoming Zootopia 2. The movie… pic.twitter.com/HcmXF8wyB8 — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) November 12, 2025

Roman Reigns and CM Punk - Buddy Cop Zebras

LoPiccolo had been teasing news of the casting on X since September, when he revealed that he represented the zebras.

LoPiccolo then hinted that he would let his children break the news, with the not so subtle of digs aimed in Dave Meltzer's direction along the way.

Thinking about letting these two “break” the ZOOTOPIA 2 casting news next week. They both already have more credible sources than Dave — and one of them just learned to read. 🦓 https://t.co/PLlhqsNjbl pic.twitter.com/W2xlQfet6S — Nick LoPiccolo (@nicklopiccolo) November 5, 2025

Reigns' involvement was then strongly hinted at by LoPiccolo, when he posted that he also did the deal for the upcoming Street Fighter film, in which Reigns will star as Akuma (alongside Cody Rhodes as Guile).

Oh yeah I did the STREET FIGHTER deal too. 💀 https://t.co/9jFG9aojNb — Nick LoPiccolo (@nicklopiccolo) November 12, 2025

However, LoPiccolo was scooped by McMullen, who went direct to the sources, in an act of children sabotaging their own father that has not been witnessed in the pro wrestling business since Stephanie and Shane McMahon formed the WCW-ECW alliance to take down WWE in 2001.

My own kids scooped me. Burned like Schefter on draft night. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/hjAQqbad29 — Nick LoPiccolo (@nicklopiccolo) November 12, 2025

WWE Stars Will be Part of One of 2025's Biggest Movies

The original Zootopia, released in 2016, was a phenomenal success, bringing in over a billion dollars at the box office, being named one of the top 10 films of 2016 by the American Film Institute, and winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Like the original, Zootopia 2 will feature Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Bonnie Hunt and Shakira in starring voice roles, while a star studded cast will be bolstered by the likes of Octavia Spencer, Andy Samberg, Ke Huy Quan, Quinta Brunson, Macaulay Culkin, Ed Sheeran, John Leguizamo, Patrick Warbuton and, some guy called Dwayne Johnson? Never heard of him, but apparently he voices Zeke, an accident-prone dik-dik (a species of small antelope).

Zootopia 2 follows Judy Hopps (Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Bateman), the previous film's protagonists, who go undercover to pursue Zootopia's new and mysterious reptilian resident Gary De'Snake (voiced by Huy Quan).

The film will premiere on Thursday, November 13, with its theatrical release coming on November 26, 2025 in the United States. Now all that remains to be seen is whether Punk and Reigns can co-exist on screen in the same manner as they do on the mean streets of Zootopia.

Could the upcoming Wargames match against The Vision at Survivor Series be an opportunity for such an occurrence? If they turn up in matching black and white striped gear, they are going to be LOCKED IN. The Vision will have no chance.

