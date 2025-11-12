Roman Reigns And CM Punk Land Roles In New Disney Movie
Roman Reigns and CM Punk may not see eye-to-eye on WWE television, but the pair are about to become an unlikely buddy cop duo in the upcoming Disney Studios film, Zootopia 2.
The news of the pair's casting in the animated feature was broken today by Philadelphia Eagles writer John McMullen, via the children of talent agent Nick LoPiccolo, who represents Reigns and Punk for Paradigm.
Roman Reigns and CM Punk - Buddy Cop Zebras
LoPiccolo had been teasing news of the casting on X since September, when he revealed that he represented the zebras.
LoPiccolo then hinted that he would let his children break the news, with the not so subtle of digs aimed in Dave Meltzer's direction along the way.
Reigns' involvement was then strongly hinted at by LoPiccolo, when he posted that he also did the deal for the upcoming Street Fighter film, in which Reigns will star as Akuma (alongside Cody Rhodes as Guile).
However, LoPiccolo was scooped by McMullen, who went direct to the sources, in an act of children sabotaging their own father that has not been witnessed in the pro wrestling business since Stephanie and Shane McMahon formed the WCW-ECW alliance to take down WWE in 2001.
WWE Stars Will be Part of One of 2025's Biggest Movies
The original Zootopia, released in 2016, was a phenomenal success, bringing in over a billion dollars at the box office, being named one of the top 10 films of 2016 by the American Film Institute, and winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.
Like the original, Zootopia 2 will feature Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Bonnie Hunt and Shakira in starring voice roles, while a star studded cast will be bolstered by the likes of Octavia Spencer, Andy Samberg, Ke Huy Quan, Quinta Brunson, Macaulay Culkin, Ed Sheeran, John Leguizamo, Patrick Warbuton and, some guy called Dwayne Johnson? Never heard of him, but apparently he voices Zeke, an accident-prone dik-dik (a species of small antelope).
Zootopia 2 follows Judy Hopps (Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Bateman), the previous film's protagonists, who go undercover to pursue Zootopia's new and mysterious reptilian resident Gary De'Snake (voiced by Huy Quan).
The film will premiere on Thursday, November 13, with its theatrical release coming on November 26, 2025 in the United States. Now all that remains to be seen is whether Punk and Reigns can co-exist on screen in the same manner as they do on the mean streets of Zootopia.
Could the upcoming Wargames match against The Vision at Survivor Series be an opportunity for such an occurrence? If they turn up in matching black and white striped gear, they are going to be LOCKED IN. The Vision will have no chance.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Tito Santana Pioneers The New WWE 2K25 Saturday Night's Main Event DLC Pack Like He Did Wrestling In The 1980s
Update On Rumored Tension Surrounding Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns
Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Drew McIntyre's WWE Suspension
Joe Baiamonte is a contributing writer for The Takedown On SI, joining the team in April, 2025. Joe has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible between 2014 and 2018 - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has written for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom and United States, including The Sportsman, Sporf, Pubity, GiveMeSport and The Sportster, interviewing the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane, Ruud Gullit, Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Aaron Boone, Alex Cora, Chris Sale and Chase Uttley. He has a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from the University of Salford and currently resides in Manchester, England, having been raised just down the road in Burnley. He briefly moved to Croatia with his family after the birth of his son, where he spent an entire summer writing on the beach and eating squid.Follow JoeBaia