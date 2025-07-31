Cody Rhodes Says He Felt Disrespected In AEW Prior To His Exit
Cody Rhodes says was disrespected in AEW near the end of his run in the company he helped create.
In a new interview with The Ringer, Rhodes opened up on his AEW exit and said that feeling disrespected was a major factor in him leaving.
In the end, the way I kind of see it is if I felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing. That’s a company that was built—you know, that’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all. If I ever felt there, you know, I was a number on a sheet, maybe. But, feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends, that we built. Feeling disrespected there, I wouldn’t stand for it.- Cody Rhodes (h/t WrestlePurist)
Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega were all central figures in the creation of AEW with Tony Khan. Rhodes was a staple act in the company since it's inception and through the COVID pandemic. Rhodes left the company and returned to WWE in 2022.
MORE: Triple H Reveals WWE’s Reason For Two-Night SummerSlam
Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas and defeated Seth Rollins. From there, he won the Royal Rumble in back to back years and main evented WrestleMania 39. At WrestleMania 40, Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' historic championship run of over 1,000 days. At this year's WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Rhodes lost that title to John Cena.
Rhodes and Cena will renew their rivalry when they clash this weekend in a Street Fight at Summerslam. WWE Summerslam emanates from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
Announced matches for the show include the Rhodes vs. Cena title match, but also Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, and Roman Reigns teaming with jey Uso against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.
