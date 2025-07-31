Wrestling On FanNation

Triple H Reveals WWE’s Reason For Two-Night SummerSlam

SummerSlam will move to two nights for the first time ever on Saturday and Sunday.

Blake Lovell

WWE.com

Triple H has opened up on the decision to expand WWE SummerSlam.

The company will present the first-ever two night edition of the summer extravaganza and on Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which follows the trend of doing the same with WrestleMania each year.

And now, it seems WWE is trying to replicate the same model with SummerSlam.

In a recent interview with BT and Sal on WFAN, Triple H revealed WWE’s thinking behind the expanded format, noting the need to embrace the idea of it being a destination event for fans.

“It has been successful for us on the WrestleMania side for sure,” he said.

“The two night WrestleMania is a destination weekend for people that can come in, you know, I think people plan their year and vacation around it. A lot of folks do, they come in. Whether they’re coming in on the Thursday, they’re going to [WWE] World, they’re seeing all the memorabilia, getting autographs, coming to SmackDown on Friday night, the Saturday + Sunday events, NXT in the afternoon sometimes on the Saturday, all the way through to the Monday night.”

He also mentioned how successful WrestleMania has been from a business standpoint and why WWE should embrace the opportunity.

“When we say we come in and we take over, that New York/New Jersey area will just be WWE central,” Triple H said. “If you’re a fan, there’s nothing like it. It’s going to Disney for pro wrestling. It’s worked for us at WrestleMania, it’ll work for us at SummerSlam. It’s going incredibly well. The business is there, so let’s take it.”

WrestleMania 36 in 2020 became the inaugural event to feature multiple nights of action, as it was taped at the WWE Performance Center and broadcast on tape delay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for this year’s SummerSlam, it will be headlined by CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 1, and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 2.

Gunther vs. CM Punk
WWE.com

H/T Fightful for the partial transcription.

WWE SummerSlam Saturday Card (Announced):

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman

Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE SummerSlam Sunday Card (Announced):

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight

Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship - No count out, no disqualification. Valkyria cannot challenge for the IC Title again if she loses.

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match

Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits vs. #DIY vs. MCMG vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reportedly Scrapped Hulk Hogan Movie

Alexa Bliss Comments On A Potential Program With The Wyatt Sicks

Karrion Kross Staying Mum On WWE Contract Situation As Expiration Date Draws Close

Vince McMahon Involved In Violent Car Wreck While Victim Says She's Lucky To Be Alive

Published
Blake Lovell
BLAKE LOVELL

Blake Lovell has worked in the sports media industry for nearly two decades, including covering WWE and professional wrestling for various digital outlets since 2019. He is a former editor/columnist for 411Mania and ClutchPoints. As a wrestling journalist, he has interviewed legends such as The Hardy Boyz, written numerous columns, and more. You can follow him on X at @wrestleblake for more discussion on wrestling's past, present, and future.

Home/WWE