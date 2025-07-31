Triple H Reveals WWE’s Reason For Two-Night SummerSlam
Triple H has opened up on the decision to expand WWE SummerSlam.
The company will present the first-ever two night edition of the summer extravaganza and on Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which follows the trend of doing the same with WrestleMania each year.
And now, it seems WWE is trying to replicate the same model with SummerSlam.
In a recent interview with BT and Sal on WFAN, Triple H revealed WWE’s thinking behind the expanded format, noting the need to embrace the idea of it being a destination event for fans.
“It has been successful for us on the WrestleMania side for sure,” he said.
“The two night WrestleMania is a destination weekend for people that can come in, you know, I think people plan their year and vacation around it. A lot of folks do, they come in. Whether they’re coming in on the Thursday, they’re going to [WWE] World, they’re seeing all the memorabilia, getting autographs, coming to SmackDown on Friday night, the Saturday + Sunday events, NXT in the afternoon sometimes on the Saturday, all the way through to the Monday night.”
He also mentioned how successful WrestleMania has been from a business standpoint and why WWE should embrace the opportunity.
“When we say we come in and we take over, that New York/New Jersey area will just be WWE central,” Triple H said. “If you’re a fan, there’s nothing like it. It’s going to Disney for pro wrestling. It’s worked for us at WrestleMania, it’ll work for us at SummerSlam. It’s going incredibly well. The business is there, so let’s take it.”
WrestleMania 36 in 2020 became the inaugural event to feature multiple nights of action, as it was taped at the WWE Performance Center and broadcast on tape delay during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for this year’s SummerSlam, it will be headlined by CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 1, and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 2.
H/T Fightful for the partial transcription.
WWE SummerSlam Saturday Card (Announced):
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
WWE SummerSlam Sunday Card (Announced):
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship - No count out, no disqualification. Valkyria cannot challenge for the IC Title again if she loses.
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match
Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits vs. #DIY vs. MCMG vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reportedly Scrapped Hulk Hogan Movie
Alexa Bliss Comments On A Potential Program With The Wyatt Sicks
Karrion Kross Staying Mum On WWE Contract Situation As Expiration Date Draws Close
Vince McMahon Involved In Violent Car Wreck While Victim Says She's Lucky To Be Alive