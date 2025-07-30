Vince McMahon Involved In Violent Car Wreck While Victim Says She's Lucky To Be Alive
A Connecticut driver claims she is lucky to be alive following a collision with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's vehicle last Thursday.
McMahon, 79, was involved in a three-car wreck on Route 15 North in Westport, Conn. Thursday morning. A police report obtained by POST Wrestling indicated a 2024 Bentley Continental GT with McMahon behind the wheel collided with the rear of a 2023 BMW 430. McMahon's car then reportedly struck approximately 30 feet of a guardrail, with debris striking another vehicle.
As a result of the incident, McMahon is set to appear in a Connecticut court in August after being cited for reckless driving. The woman who McMahon hit directly, 72-year-old Barbara Doran, took to her public Facebook page to share the following regarding the collision.
"Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard last Thursday morning," she said in her post. "Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway (built in the 1930s). I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards."
Doran noted McMahon was being followed by state police prior to the collision.
"An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull McMahon over, but he was not in time. Both front wheels of McMahon’s Bentley were sheared off, and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury.
The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me," she said.
Doran said in the post that she is largely doing alright after the incident, and referenced Hulk Hogan's death that occurred around the same time as the crash. McMahon issued a post on X hours after the wreck occurred, honoring Hogan.
"Amazing that no other cars were hit, and that I got out of the car, hands shaking for a good twenty minutes, but otherwise seemingly unscathed (stiff neck later, etc., and full battery of hospital scans and bloodwork. Time will tell I am told.)," Doran said.
"Oddly, Hulk Hogan, who made McMahon’s fame and fortune, died about the same time as the accident."
The POST Wrestling report indicates the car that was hit by debris from the collision matches the driver profile for that of a current WWE employee, ironically. All three cars were towed from the scene, and all three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the tie of the incident.
Connecticut State Police served McMahon with a misdemeanor summons for violating two Connecticut General Statutes, including 14-240(b) (Following Too Closely Resulting in an Accident) and 14-222 (Reckless Driving). McMahon was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is set to appear at the Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26, 2025.
The former WWE figurehead is also still involved in active litigation regarding ex-WWE employee Janel Grant.
