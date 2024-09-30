Dave Bautista Shares Video Casting Early Vote For President, Reveals Choice
WWE legend Dave Bautista has cast his ballot.
Over the weekend, Bautista posted a picture and video of himself on X casting his early election ballot at the Supervisor of Elections office in Tampa, Florida.
In the photograph, Bautista reveals who he's chosen to vote for, endorsing Kamala Harris by wearing a Harris/Walz t-shirt.
Made my freedom heard. Voting early took me 20 mins—no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out http://vote.gov #VoteEarly #LoveAmericaAgain
In the video, Bautista says:
I headed down to my local county office here in Tampa, Florida. I'm going to the Supervisor of Elections office. This is election sit too important to just sit by and note vote. You gotta get out, you gotta vote. There's two ways to vote. You can vote in person, you can vote by mail-in ballots. I really recommend that people go out and vote early. It'll be less chaos, less lines. It took my literally 20 minutes to go out and vote, so, I'm encouraging people to go out early if you can. But if nothing else, just vote.
The future WWE Hall of Famer was once one of the most dominant figures in professional wrestling, debuting in the early 2000's as a villain in the faction Evolution. Batista left wrestling in 2010 to pursue his career in Hollywood.
