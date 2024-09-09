Dave Bautista's Stunning Weight Loss: 'This is probably the lightest I’ve been since I was 19' [PHOTOS]
Dave Bautista has undergone a career weight loss transformation since the height of his WWE career.
Pictures and videos have been making the rounds of the former WWE heavyweight champion looking skinny, without the muscular bulky frame that was his wrestling persona of the man with big bulging biceps.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet to promote his new movie, 'The Killer’s Game’, that will debut in theaters on Friday, September 13, Bautista admits his current weight hasn't been this low since he was just a teenager. During his main WWE run from 2000-2010 his weight balooned to a career high 370 pounds.
"I'm getting super trimmed, Bautista explained to Van Vliet. "This is probably the lightest I've been since I was 19-years-old.
“The heaviest I’ve ever been was 370 pounds. When I started Deacon, I was about 325 pounds. Throughout most of my wrestling career, I was about 290 pounds. Now I’m about 240 pounds. Just a year and a half ago for Knock At The Cabin, I went up to 315 pounds and that’s when the nightmare started. Getting that weight off has been a real challenge.“
During Bautista's time in WWE, he became a six-time WWE champion, a four-time tag team titleholder, and a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble (2005, 2014). After his main run ended in 2010, Bautista ventured off into Hollywood.
Like when he started in WWE, it took Bautista time to find his footing in the world of Hollywood. But the 55-year-old put his name on the map and cemented his spot in acting with his role in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" as Drax the Destroyer.
With his name about to be entrenched in Hollywood as the movie came out in August 2014, Bautista came back to WWE in January of that year and won the Royal Rumble for the second time which cemented his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 30. But it was rocky time and things didn't go as planned.
Fans felt Bautista was getting shoved down their throats by WWE. They wanted Bryan Danielson to be their guy. Instead of Bautista winning a seventh WWE championship, plans changed and WWE gave fans what they wanted with Danielson submitting Bautista at WrestleMania to win the title.
Sensing things weren't going as planned, Bautista reformed the stable Evolution with Triple H and Randy Orton. They lost two six-man tag team matches against The Shield before Bautista left the company and headed back to Hollywood to do movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy" Volume Two and Three, "The Heist", "Avengers: Infinity War".
