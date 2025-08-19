Batista And The Rock Square Off In Best Wrestlers Turned Actors List
Let The Animal in.
Former WWE World Champion, Batista, is next to strong company on a brand new list that ranks the all-time best pro wrestlers turned actors.
The Hollywood Reporter recently ranked the best wrestlers turned actors in history and Batista beat out The Rock for the number one spot in the list. Other notable wrestlers on the list include John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Adam Copeland, and others.
The Hollywood Reporter's top ten pro wrestlers turned actors
1. Batista
2. The Rock
3. John Cena
4. Roddy Piper
5. Adam Copeland
6. Kevin Nash
7. Hulk Hogan
8. The Big Show
9. Jesse Ventura
10. Andre The Giant
Stacy Kiebler, Randy Orton, CM Punk, The Miz, MJF, Randy Savage, Mercedes Moné, Steve Austin, Goldberg, “Diamond” Dallas Page, Triple H, Becky Lynch, and Chris Jericho were listed as honorable mentions.
Batista vs. The Rock
Though The Rock certainly has a strong claim to the top spot due to his involvement with hit movie franchises like Fast and Furious and Jumanji, which put him on top of the highest earners list for men in Hollywood, Batista has received strong critical acclaim for the various roles he's occupied since leaving the squared circle.
Batista most famously starred as Drax in the Marvel film series, Guardians of the Galaxy. He also appeared in the Marvel Infinity War and Endgame epics that were dominant at the box office.
MORE: WWE Drops Dave Bautista Documentary 'Batista: The Animal Unleashed' On YouTube
In addition to his run in Marvel, Batista played a James Bond villain in the movie Spectre. Batista also appeared in both Dune movies, Glass Onion, Blade Runner 2049, Stuber, Knock at the Cabin, and many others throughout the years.
Batista last wrestled for WWE in a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He's a six-time world champion in WWE and a part of famed faction, Evolution.
In WWE, Batista had memorable feuds with Triple H, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, and others. Batista was supposed to be a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but that ceremony didn't take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Batista was invited to participate and be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2021, but outside comittments forced him to withdraw. At his request, WWE pulled Batista and will likely include him at a later date.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Dominik Mysterio Looks To Become Double Champion At Newly Announced WWE-AAA PLE
AAA TripleMania XXXIII Shattered Viewership, Gate, Merchandise & Social Media Records
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (8/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Unreal Director Predicted Cody Rhodes Would Turn Heel At Elimination Chamber