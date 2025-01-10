WWE Drops Dave Bautista Documentary 'Batista: The Animal Unleashed' On YouTube
For fans of Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, formerly WWE star Batista, a documentary you may not be familiar with is now available to watch free of charge.
The popular WWE Vault YouTube channel has uploaded Batista: The Animal Unleashed. The documentary follows Bautista as he made his return to the WWE for the Royal Rumble back in 2014. It also tells a bit of the story of his rise in Hollywood at the time.
Walk the path from recovery to redemption with Batista in this behind-the-scenes look at his return to the ring at Royal Rumble 2014.- Batista: The Animal Unleashed
Bautista's return to WWE in early 2014 came with a bit of controversy. The company wanted the star to return as a babyface and main event WrestleMania against Randy Orton. However, this came during the rise of Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), who's "Yes Movement" was taking the wrestling world by the storm at the time.
In response to Bautista's return and apparent push by WWE, fans revolted and started boo'ing the former champion in an effort to catapault Bryan into the main event position of WrestleMania. Bautista himself later revealed that he thought WWE's plan to push him as a babyface at that time was an error, realizing that nobody was going to be able to step into that position other than Bryan in that moment.
Ultimately, the fan's revolt worked. Despite Bautista's victory in the Royal Rumble, earning a WrestleMania title shot, Bryan worked a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30 early on in the show where he would earn a title shot with a victory. Of course, Bryan defeated Triple H and went on to defeat both Bautista and Orton in a triple threat match in the main event of the show to win the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
