WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (8/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Clash in Paris is quickly approaching and tonight's major episode of Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia could help bring the stakes of that upcoming Premium Live Event into focus.
Stephanie Vaquer is currently scheduled to challenge for the Women's World Championship on Sunday, August 31, but we do not know if will Naomi be ready to defend her title in time.
Just hours before she was going to put the gold on the line against IYO SKY last Monday night, Naomi was pulled from the show after being ruled medically unable to compete. No details about her condition have been released since then, but that will change later tonight.
Michael Cole announced on SmackDown this past Friday that Naomi will be at the Xfinity Mobile Arena when Raw goes live on Netflix, and she will address the future of the Women's World Championship in front of the WWE Universe.
Seth Rollins and his Vision have been a dominating force ever since he revealed his knee injury to be a charade at SummerSlam, and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will be in Philadelphia for Raw tonight.
Rollins has relentlessly wielded his absolute power onto CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso the past two weeks, as he prepares to face all three men at Clash in Paris. First things first, Rollins will unleash the big dog Bron Breakker on Jey Uso later this evening.
WWE fans have not seen Roman Reigns since he was laid out by The Vision two weeks ago, but The OTC is being advertised for the show tonight. Meanwhile, the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line, IYO SKY will battle Raquel Rodriguez and Xavier Woods faces off against Penta.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw from the City of Brotherly Love. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are likely to be announced for the show throughout the day.
Becky Lynch vs. Natalya for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Natalya came extremely close to capturing the Reina de Reinas Championship at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII this past Saturday, but came up short after Flammer pinned Faby Apache. The BOAT will get another opportunity at gold when she faces Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship tonight on Monday Night Raw. Will Nattie win her first singles title in eight years, or will she become the latest woman to be held down by The Man?
Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker
Jey Uso is just two weeks away from getting the opportunity to win back the World Heavyweight Championship as he joins CM Punk and LA Knight in challenging Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris. Before he can even think about that match-up, Uce has to turn his attention to another massive challenge that stands before him. Jey and Bron Breakker are no strangers to one another, having both beaten each other to win the Intercontinental Championship. They renew that rivalry tonight.
IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez
IYO SKY was hoping to be prepping for a defense of the Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, but her Clash in Paris plans were put on hold after her match against Naomi last week was called off. The Genius of the Sky instead found herself losing to Roxanne Perez last Monday thanks to an inadvertent assist from the Kabuki Warriors. IYO will look to bounce back tonight on Raw when she goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez.
Penta vs. Xavier Woods
The New Day have simply been unable to come to terms with the loss of their World Tag Team Championships to the Judgment Day. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been in a state of mourning for weeks and that process was interrupted last Monday night by Penta. Following his win over Grayson Waller, the man without fear found himself going full Kung Loa on Woods with his own massive hat. Xavier will get his chance at redemption later tonight on Netflix.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
WWE Raw Card:
Naomi address the future of the Women's World Championship
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be in the house
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker
IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Penta vs. Xavier Woods
