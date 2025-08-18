Dominik Mysterio Looks To Become Double Champion At Newly Announced WWE-AAA PLE
The pro wrestling freight train that is AAA is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Triplemanía XXXIII took place Saturday night and WWE has since celebrated record numbers for the event. The show saw Omos win the Copa Bardahl, Judgment Day win a six-man tag, and Vikingo retain his AAA Mega Championship in a Fatal 4-Way that included "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.
A.J. Styles interfered and disrupted any plans Mysterio had of becoming a double champion that night. Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico hosted a crowd of over 19,000 fans.
Mysterio vs. Vikingo Is Official
The chaos surrounding the main event has led to the announcement of a marquee main event championship match for a newly announced edition of Worlds Collide. Mysterio will get a one-on-one opportunity to capture the AAA Mega Championship against Vikingo in front of a Las Vegas crowd September 12.
Mysterio currently has no official Intercontinental Championship defense confirmed for Clash in Paris August 31. If Mysterio can make it to Worlds Collide as champion, he can become a double champion.
The announcement of this championship match comes after Mysterio laid out a challenge to the AAA Mega champion post-Triplemania.
Triplemanía XXXIII Was A Success
El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee also participated in the championship Fatal 4-Way Saturday night.
Triplemanía XXXIII began a three-weekend streak of WWE PLEs. The Lowell Massachusetts Auditorium will host NXT Heatwave August 24 and Clash in Paris airs live Sunday August 31.
AAA is proving to be a valuable investment for WWE and TKO after the success of the first Triplemanía under the WWE umbrella.
What The Future Holds
The long-term plans for AAA are unclear at the moment. It could eventually be just another developmental territory for WWE to send and call-up talent from. They could also establish AAA has a third main roster brand in order to expand opportunities for the main roster and to maintain a loyal presence in a important pro wrestling market.
The short-term goals are clear: continue to put on successful show after successful show while maintaining the unique identity of the AAA brand. AAA is shining a light on stars who wouldn't be treated as such unless they were given the spotlight they have at AAA such as Mr. Iguana, Dominik Mysterio himself, La Parka, and more.
The Worlds Collide event set for Las Vegas September 12 will take place inside the Cox Pavillion at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Cox Pavillion can hold about 3,000 people. TNA held their Unbreakable pay-per-view there April 2025.
