CM Punk Stars In Trailer For New SYFY Show 'Revival'
CM Punk is heading back to TV. Although Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman are not his intended targets this time.
Instead, Punk is set to star in SYFY's upcoming undead horror series 'Revival'.
SYFY released the trailer for the new show today and, around the 1:12 mark, there's an awfully familiar guy who looks as if he really enjoys a cold can of Pepsi.
The official series synopsis reads:
On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the “revived” appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.
Punk will also be heading to the silver screen as well as your television sets, with vampire film Night Patrol also due out this year, in which the former WWE Champion will star as a vampire. Speaking to Deadline recently about the picture, Punk said, "I don’t want to give away too much but it’s night patrol, LAPD, Bloods, Crips, vampires."
Punk's wife, AJ Mendez aka three-time WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, took to her Instagram story to celebrate her husband's appearance in the trailer for 'Revival', accompanying the video with the caption, "@cmpunk ahhhhh!!!!! Get it get it"
As if that wasn't enough extra-curricular activity away from the squared circle for Punk, he is also hoping that now Netflix has acquired the rights to Heels - the wrestling based drama series on Starz in which he plays Ricky Rabies - that they will begin development of a third season after it was initially cancelled after two.
Punk has not been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania. That night he was dismantled by the new pairing of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker after a Paul Heyman betrayal had seen him come up short two nights earlier, in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 41.
