Hulk Hogan Thinks American Freestyle Can Be ‘As Big Or Bigger’ Than WWE Or UFC
Hulk Hogan has big goals for Real American Freestyle.
Hogan revealed on Wednesday that he’s joining with former WCW executive producer and senior vice president Eric Bischoff and freestyle wrestling coach Israel ‘Izzy’ Martinez to launch the wrestling league.
The roles for all three have been announced, with Hogan to serve as the Commissioner, Bischoff as the Chief Media Officer, and Martinez as the Chief Operating Officer. Chad Bronstein is the Real American Freestyle Co-Founder and President.
In an interview on Fox and Friends, Hogan discussed a variety of topics, including his goal to have Real American Freestyle be “as big or bigger” than WWE and UFC.
“Izzy is our linchpin,” Hogan said when discussing the formation of RAF. “He has trained all of the Olympic athletes, all the NCAA champions, all the college kids that really have made it. He was our source to pull in all these great athletes and get everybody signed.
“Our goal is not to be competitive with Dana White and the UFC or the WWE, but to be just as big or bigger because this is an underserved market.”
Ben Askren, Zahid Valencia, and Kennedy Blades will be among the competitors in the promotion, with the first event officially set for August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Hogan’s Real American Beer, which signed a multiyear partnership with WWE back in January, will be the title sponsor.
There are currently no details on potential television or streaming services where fans can watch the action.
