Ring Boy Lawsuit Against WWE And Vince McMahon Will Move Forward With Changes

The lawsuit by former ring boys against the WWE, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon will move forward. When it does, it will include a few changes based on a new ruling today.

According to Wrestlenomics, the judge in the case ruled that the suit would move forward, but that it would continue in a way that separates plaintiffs by whom they have claims against. This ruling is for seven of the eight plaintiffs.

The new report indicates that plaintiff number seven is no longer a part of the suit. Those charges were dismissed without prejudice. At a later date, the suit can be refiled if new evidence becomes available.

Ring Boy lawsuit will move forward to discovery phase

Linda McMahon | Imago/Starface

With the change the claims of plaintiff two and six are against Linda McMahon. The rest are against Vince McMahon. Attorneys for the plaintiffs released a statement praising the ruling.

Today’s ruling affirms that our clients’ allegations deserve to be heard in court and marks a significant step forward for these survivors. For too long, these survivors carried this burden alone. We will fight vigorously to secure the justice they were denied for decades and pursue redress from those who failed to protect them.” Statement from ring boy attorneys

The lawsuit was filed in October 2024 and alleges that Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and WWE knew about their employee, Mel Phillips, assaulting minors and didn't do anything to prevent it. Phillips was fired from the company when the allegations became public in 1992.

Pat Patterson and Koko B. Ware have also been named in the lawsuit. After this new ruling and change, the case will now head to the discovery phase.

This lawsuit isn't the only one facing Vince McMahon and WWE at this time. McMahon is being sued by a former employee alleging sexual misconduct. The company and McMahon are also being sued by company shareholders who claim that McMahon didn't conduct proper due diligence when he sold the company to Endeavor after returning to WWE following a brief retirement.

Ring boy lawsuit ruled allowed to continue for most of the plaintiffs’ claims. WWE, Vince and Linda McMahon remain defendants.https://t.co/qKYZedZDpT pic.twitter.com/9c82gUeb0f — POST Wrestling (@POSTwrestling) December 11, 2025

The suit indicates that McMahon only worked with Endeavor on the deal to sell the company, because Endeavor would keep him on in a position of power. Once Endeavor officially owned WWE, they merged it with UFC into what is now the TKO Group.

TKO Group owns WWE, UFC, PBR, and a variety of other businesses.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Reportedly Working On Surprises For Saturday Night's Main Event

Gunther Sees Match With John Cena As A Passing Of The Torch Moment

Babes Of Wrath Crowned AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions At Winter Is Coming

WWE Management Reportedly Very High On Newest SmackDown Roster Member