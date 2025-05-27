Hulk Hogan 'Real American' & The Wrestling Album Musician Rick Derringer Dead At 77
Musician, producer and songwriter Rick Derringer has died at the age of 77. Rick's wife Jenda Derringer told TMZ that her husband passed away "peacefully" Monday night after a medical episode.
Derringer rose to fame with his band The McCoys during in the 1960's, with their debut single "Hang on Sloopy" topping the charts at number-one. He might be best known for "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo", which was his only Top 40 hit as a solo artist.
Professional wrestling fans have Derringer to thank for one of the most iconic wrestling theme songs of all-time. His friendship with Cyndi Lauper led to a collaboration with record producer Jim Steinman and executive producer David Wolff on 1985's "The Wrestling Album."
The soundtrack album was released by, then, World Wrestling Federation and featured themes for Rowdy Roddy Piper, the Junkyard Dog and Hulk Hogan. Although, the song that became synonymous with his career, was not originally for him.
"Real American" was first used as the entrance music for The U.S. Express, Mike Rotundo and Barry Windham. It wasn't until they left the company, and Hogan began to feud with fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, that Hulkamania began to run wild with "Real American." The song was also featured on the short-lived "Hulk Hogan's Rock 'n' Wrestling" cartoon.
Rick Derringer contributed to a number of songs on the 1987 follow-up, "The Wrestling Album II", and also worked with Steely Dan, Ringo Starr and "Weird Al" Yankovic throughout his career.
