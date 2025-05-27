Huge WWE Worlds Collide Gaffe Spoils AAA Mega Championship Match Result
WWE accidentally spoiled the results of the upcoming AAA Mega Championship match between El Hijo Del Vikingo and Alberto El Patron -- formerly Alberto Del Rio in WWE.
Over the weekend, WWE announced that Chad Gable would be fighting Vikingo at the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide event in June. On this week's episode of Raw, the company ran a graphic promoting that match and the graphic said the match would be for the AAA Mega Championship.
And that's the gaffe. Currently, Vikingo is not the AAA Mega Champion. That championship is currently held by Alberto El Patron. Patron and Vikingo will be facing each other for that title at the end of this month.
WWE announced that they purchased the AAA promotion during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas this year. Soon after, the Worlds Collide event was announced.
Reports regarding Patron's status in WWE since the AAA purchase have been inconclusive. He reportedly signed a new contract, but it's unknown as to whether or not that means Patron will be returning to WWE at some point.
The AAA and WWE Worlds Collide event will air on YouTube on the afternoon of the WWE Money in the Bank event on June 7.
