Latest Update On Asuka's WWE Return
When will Asuka be ready to come back?
That's the question that's been on the minds of her fans for some time now. The multi-time Women's Champion has been out of action for over a year at this point due to injury. She last competed at Backlash 2024, where Kairi Sane and herself dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently inquired about her status, and was informed that Asuka being out this long was always expected. Even though her name has cropped up every now and again during creative meetings.
"We’re told that when Asuka was injured, WWE was pretty sure she’d miss the rest of 2024, and the 2025 WrestleMania," Ross Sapp reported Monday. "When Fightful asked about Asuka’s status ahead of WrestleMania, we were told that there wasn’t serious consideration for her as she was still injured."
While discussions have been held about her eventual return to the ring, Ross Sapp was told that she isn't expected back imminently.
Asuka's tag team partner Kairi Sane did recently return from her own injury related hiatus. While she failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, she did defeat former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan Monday Night on Raw, thanks to a major miscommunication between Judgment Day members.
Should Sane and Morgan, who is still one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, continue their feud beyond this week, Kairi could be in need of some backup against Liv and Raquel Rodriguez.
With Asuka still sidelined, any support for Sane would likely come from her old Damage CTRL cohort IYO SKY. The reigning Women's World Champion is in a bit of a holding pattern with much of the roster tied up in Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches.
