WWE Announces New Ticket, Venue & Date Info For Massive Weekend Takeover In Atlanta
As first announced this past Saturday night on NBC, WWE is set to host a huge multi-event weekend takeover in Atlanta coming up on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13.
The two day extravaganza will feature the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Great American Bash, and the return of the all women's Premium Live Event Evolution.
State Farm Arena will host the NBC primetime special Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12, and Evolution on Sunday, July 13. Additionally, The Great American Bash will emanate from Center Stage Theater, the former home of WCW Saturday Night, on July 12 prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Two-day combo ticket packages for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution will go on sale Wednesday, May 28 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) via Ticketmaster. An exclusive pre-sale offer is available until 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT) tonight via Ticketmaster.
Additional information regarding individual tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution and The Great American Bash will be announced at a later date.
Official Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution Priority Passes are available now through On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. These passes offer fans the chance for premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.
