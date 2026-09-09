Liv Morgan Joins the Cast of Another Hollywood Film
Liv Morgan's foray into Hollywood is taking another step.
The reigning Women's World Champion took a brief hiatus from the company in May 2025 to travel overseas for her role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which is scheduled to premiere this coming Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Now, Deadline is reporting that production on her latest film project is getting underway.
Morgan has reportedly been cast in Ping, a psychological thriller that is being filmed in Mississippi. The movie stars Obsession actress Megan Lawless, as well as Fivel Stewart, Savanah Moss and Carter Jenkins.
Will Liv Morgan have to take time away for her new role?
According to information provided by Deadline, the plot of the film will follow an aspiring creative director who lands her dream job, but it comes with unexpected negative effects.
“Ping examines the promises of modern work that can push us to work harder and longer, sometimes at the expense of ourselves," writer-director Richie Gordon told Deadline.
"It asks those of us living through burnout culture: what is enough? I was blown away by how deeply that resonated with Megan and the rest of the cast, and am incredibly fortunate to have some of the best crew in the business to bring it to life. I’m in awe of the talent behind this film and I can’t wait for the world to see it,”
If anyone can speak to burnout culture, it's someone like Liv Morgan, who has lived the non-stop grind of being a WWE Superstar for well over a decade.
“[Ping is] a smart, provocative and highly relevant film that explores ambition, power and the increasingly blurred lines between our professional and personal lives. With Richie’s vision and Megan starring, we believe Ping has all the elements to resonate with audiences globally," Jason Buckley of Ultimate Media Group told Deadline.
It's unclear how Liv Morgan's filming schedule might interfere with her WWE travel schedule. Unlike her previous film project, it should be easier for her to balance both at the same time with Ping filming stateside. However, WWE did launch a tour of South America and Mexico on Wednesday that will run through the big episode of Monday Night Raw in Mexico City on September 14.
Morgan is coming off a successful defense of her Women's World Championship this past Monday night. Thanks to an assist from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer in a WrestleMania 42 rematch. This was despite the efforts of Becky Lynch to help level the playing field.
Liv Morgan is being advertised for this Monday's show in Mexico City, but she's not officially on the card. Her Judgment Day cohort, Raquel Rodriguez, will be in action, though, as she's scheduled to face NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match.
There's been a semi-WWE takeover of Hollywood lately. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been off television since WrestleMania 42 for two major film projects, while reigning WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green has had multiple acting jobs come her way this year.
Cody Rhodes is also starring in the new live adaptation of Street Fighter, which will hit theaters next month.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino