Liv Morgan Joins the Cast of Another Hollywood Film

Liv Morgan's foray into Hollywood is taking another step.

The reigning Women's World Champion took a brief hiatus from the company in May 2025 to travel overseas for her role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which is scheduled to premiere this coming Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Now, Deadline is reporting that production on her latest film project is getting underway.

Morgan has reportedly been cast in Ping, a psychological thriller that is being filmed in Mississippi. The movie stars Obsession actress Megan Lawless, as well as Fivel Stewart, Savanah Moss and Carter Jenkins.

Will Liv Morgan have to take time away for her new role?

Liv Morgan | Netflix

According to information provided by Deadline, the plot of the film will follow an aspiring creative director who lands her dream job, but it comes with unexpected negative effects.

“Ping examines the promises of modern work that can push us to work harder and longer, sometimes at the expense of ourselves," writer-director Richie Gordon told Deadline.

"It asks those of us living through burnout culture: what is enough? I was blown away by how deeply that resonated with Megan and the rest of the cast, and am incredibly fortunate to have some of the best crew in the business to bring it to life. I’m in awe of the talent behind this film and I can’t wait for the world to see it,”

If anyone can speak to burnout culture, it's someone like Liv Morgan, who has lived the non-stop grind of being a WWE Superstar for well over a decade.

Megan Lawless Joined By Fivel Stewart, Savanah Moss, Liv Morgan & Carter Jenkins In 'Ping'; Ultimate Media Group & CAA Launch TIFF Market Sales https://t.co/fKtqqvxmmV — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2026

“[Ping is] a smart, provocative and highly relevant film that explores ambition, power and the increasingly blurred lines between our professional and personal lives. With Richie’s vision and Megan starring, we believe Ping has all the elements to resonate with audiences globally," Jason Buckley of Ultimate Media Group told Deadline.

It's unclear how Liv Morgan's filming schedule might interfere with her WWE travel schedule. Unlike her previous film project, it should be easier for her to balance both at the same time with Ping filming stateside. However, WWE did launch a tour of South America and Mexico on Wednesday that will run through the big episode of Monday Night Raw in Mexico City on September 14.

Morgan is coming off a successful defense of her Women's World Championship this past Monday night. Thanks to an assist from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer in a WrestleMania 42 rematch. This was despite the efforts of Becky Lynch to help level the playing field.

Liv Morgan is being advertised for this Monday's show in Mexico City, but she's not officially on the card. Her Judgment Day cohort, Raquel Rodriguez, will be in action, though, as she's scheduled to face NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match.

There's been a semi-WWE takeover of Hollywood lately. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been off television since WrestleMania 42 for two major film projects, while reigning WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green has had multiple acting jobs come her way this year.

Cody Rhodes is also starring in the new live adaptation of Street Fighter, which will hit theaters next month.