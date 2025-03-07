Toni Storm And Mariah May Brawl At Queen Of The Ring Movie Premiere
Toni Storm and Mariah May took their AEW blood feud from the ring to the red carpet on Thursday night.
At the Queen of the Ring movie premiere, Storm and May brawled on the red carpet when they crossed paths. Many AEW stars were on hand for the premiere of the Mildred Burke biopic that was directed by Ash Avildsen and stars Emily Bett Rickards.
May attacked Storm, who has a role in the film, as both women posed for pictures prior to the movie's premiere.
Toni Storm and Mariah May have been feuding with one another for the better part of 18 months. Storm recently defeated May for the AEW Women's World Championship at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia event.
At AEW Revolution on Sunday, Storm and May will collide in a Hollywood Ending Match that will feature anything goes rules and falls count anywhere. The match, the third in their series, will be for Storm's AEW Women's World Championship.
AEW Revolution airs live on PPV and on Amazon Prime PPV on Sunday March 9. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Cope for the AEW World Championship, MJF vs. Adam Page, Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet, Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Championship, and much more.
