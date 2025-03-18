MJF And Bad Bunny Appear In Newest "Happy Gilmore 2" Trailer
Both AEW and WWE fans will see some familiar faces in a major upcoming sequel.
"Happy Gilmore 2" hits Netflix this July, more than 25 years after the original Adam Sandler flick hit theaters. The sequel will see Sandler reprise his role as the iconic amateur hockey player-turned-professional golfer, and a couple of names with major wrestling street credibility will be a part of it.
Netflix released the full-length trailer for the movie Tuesday, which features shots of former AEW World Champion MJF and famous rapper/WWE star Bad Bunny.
Multiple media reports indicated over the last few months that MJF was set to play one of Gilmore's sons, which The Takedown on SI can confirm. It is unclear who Bad Bunny is playing at this time.
A brief synopsis of the film was also released Tuesday.
"Sandler fans have been eager for all the updates on the long-awaited sequel. Characters from Happy Gilmore have even popped up in Jack and Jill, Little Nicky, and Hubie Halloween. In addition to Sandler, the entire creative team also returns. Original Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy is returning to write Happy Gilmore 2, Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan will serve as executive producer, and Happy Gilmore producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds also produce. Murder Mystery director Kyle Newacheck will also reunite with Sandler to direct the sequel."- Netflix
The movie will be released July 25.
