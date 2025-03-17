John Cena Officially Breaks Up With The Fans In First Appearance Since Turning Heel At Elimination Chamber
John Cena delivered a defiant promo in his first appearance since his infamous heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Cena opened up today's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix to a loud and negative Belgium crowd. Cena looked the same as he did prior to the turn and had the same entrance music too. That was the point.
Follow today's WWE Raw live blog here.
Cena's opening line was, "If someone is truly grounded in life, then there's no reason to seek the approval of others." It was a telling phrase given where Cena would take things next. Cena then turned on the audience. He said that he had been a victim of abuse by the WWE Universe and that he has had too much taken from him throughout the years.
He proceeded to tell the audience that he wasn't a heel or a babyface, just a human. Cena told the crowd they would get nothing from him and that they were pathetic.
Eventually, Cena's WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes, hit the ring. He got a large reaction and told Cena that if this version showed up to WrestleMania, he would retire him early. Rhodes called Cena a whiny bitch, which prompted Cena to leave the ring.
Cena sided with The Rock at Elimination Chamber after winning the men's Chamber match and will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. WrestleMania will emanate from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Update On Pat McAfee's Replacement For Monday's WWE Raw
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/17/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses AEW Debut, New Finisher's Name & Chasing Kenny Omega For 10 Years (Exclusive)