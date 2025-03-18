Vince McMahon Spotted In St. Patricks Day Attire At New York Knicks Game
Former WWE Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon, was spotted in a St. Patrick's Day suit at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat NBA game on Monday night inside Madison Square Garden.
The broadcast and game announcers highlighted McMahon's appearance, captioning under his name 'Former Wrestling Promoter," which you can view in the image below.
McMahon has not been a part of WWE since he resigned from TKO Group early in 2024. McMahon is currently facing a civil lawsuit from a former employee who has accused him of sexually abusing and trafficking her to others in the company. McMahon has denied those allegations.
A 2022 WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made from McMahon to employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with led to his retirement. McMahon returned to the company in 2023 to facilitate a sale of WWE to Endeavor.
In April of 2023, WWE announced that it would be sold to Endeavor and then merged together with UFC to form TKO Group.
