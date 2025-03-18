John Cena Trolls Fans With First Instagram Post Since WWE Raw Rant
John Cena took to the ring yesterday to cut his first promo since turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1st.
Cena opened the episode and entered to a chorus of boos from the Belgian crowd. He was nearly booed out of the building before finally getting a chance to speak.
He told the raucous audience in attendance that he's been the victim of an abusive relationship for the last 25 years, and said “All you’ve ever done is bully me into being your damn puppet and expect me to do it with a smile on my face.” He added, "The only thing you get is to take a long look in the mirror to see how awful each and every one of you has been for 25 years to me."
Then this morning, Cena took to his cryptic Instagram account to post an image of Ross and Rachel from hit 90's sitcom, Friends.
The two, of course, had a tumultuous up-and-down relationship during their time on the show, and perhaps Cena is suggesting the same with fans. Or perhaps he's just trolling everyone.
As with most of Cena's Instagram posts, what exactly he means is anyone's guess.
John Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania on April 19-20th. Cena is looking to surpass Ric Flair for a record-breaking 17th world title.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Vince McMahon Spotted In St. Patricks Day Attire At New York Knicks Game
WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package
John Cena Officially Breaks Up With The Fans In First Appearance Since Turning Heel At Elimination Chamber
Lyra Valkyria Offers WWE Women's Intercontinental Title Shot To New Challenger Ahead Of Her Next Defense