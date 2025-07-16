Pat McAfee Reveals Why He Stepped Away From WWE Raw Commentary
Pat McAfee hit a wall.
The popular ESPN host, college football analyst and WWE commentator, who has thrived off his natural high energy for most of his adult life, finally ran out of gas in June.
During Wednesday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show the former All-Pro Punter told Kirk Herbstreit that his grueling travel schedule, coupled with his career and family commitments, all came crashing down on him as WWE was barreling toward Money in the Bank earlier this summer.
McAfee said he found it incredibly difficult to even think, describing it as a battle with severe brain fog.
“I talked to others that have maybe experienced like, mental exhaustion before… I'm staring down what you went through here," McAfee said, knowing his breaking point was coming. "As Money in the Bank was happening, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is it.’ This is, I finally hit it. And I never thought it was going to happen.”
He held on for as long as he could, but McAfee finally approached WWE about taking a break shortly after Money in the Bank, knowing full well that the company's stable of broadcasters would be able to carry on without him.
“Corey Graves, so good. Wade Barrett, so good,” McAfee said. “Whatever happened to Seth Freaking Rollins, that's a massive ordeal for the WWE. Because everything that's going on right now. For me at the commentator position, it’s like, the show moves on regardless. So like, the ability to not feel absolutely f---ing terrible for having to take a step back because I’m tired... [WWE has been great about it]."
McAfee says he still loves the WWE and misses being there every week, but with college football commitments right around the corner, it was the right decision for him to step away. His hiatus came just a month after he wrestled against Gunther at WWE Backlash.
