Watch John Cena In The Just Released Peacemaker Season Two Trailer
The official trailer for season two of Peacemaker starring Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, has officially been released.
The first season of the Max television show was a hit and the new season premieres on the streaming platform on August 21. You can view the entire trailer below.
When the new season of Peacemaker drops, Cena will be smack dab in the middle of his retirement tour in WWE. Last summer, Cena said that 2025 would be his last full year of WWE competition.
Cena is making the most of his final run with the company that made him famous. He just headlined WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes and beat Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. That title win marked Cena's 17th world championship for his career, which is the most all-time by any one wrestler.
On Saturday night, Cena will be defending that championship against Randy Orton at the WWE Backlash event in St. Louis, Orton's hometown. Prior to that title defense, he'll make an appearance on this week's episode of Smackdown.
Other announced matches for the WWE Backlash PLE include Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, Gunther vs. Pat McAfee, and fatal four-way match for the WWE United States Championship.
