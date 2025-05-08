The Son of Brock Lesnar And Sable Takes Major Step In His Athletic Career
Congratulations are in order for Duke Lesnar, the son of Brock Lesnar and Sable.
The 14-year-old was selected 115th overall by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the the Western Hockey League Draft on Thursday. Duke spent this past season with the Notre Dame Hounds, where he racked up 13 goals, 15 assists and 28 points while appearing in 30 games.
The WHL is a junior league that's based in Western Canada and across the northwest United States. Duke will report to Medicine's development and rookie camp later this summer.
While their parents earned their notoriety in the combat sports and professional wrestling worlds, respectively, the Lesnar boys are all climbing the hockey ranks.
Alexander Lesnar currently plays for Saint John’s University in the ACHA II, while Turk Lesnar was Duke's teammate on the Notre Dame squad this last year.
Brock Lesnar has, for the most part, stayed out of the public eye since he was implicated in the on-going Janel Grant lawsuit that was filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE.
The former WWE Champion has not wrestled since SummerSlam 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It's unknown when, or even if, Brock will ever return to the company.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Latest On Who Goldberg's Retirement Match Opponent Could Be
Logan Paul Issues Public Apology To Steve Austin For Exposing Private Conversations
WWE Announces Massive Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In Q1 2025 Financial Report
2K Games Reveal First Look At Motor City Machine Guns From New WWE 2K25 DLC