CM Punk Cast In New Syfy Horror Series
CM Punk is an in-demand man, and now he’s headed to the silver screen.
Variety reported that Punk has been cast in a recurring role for “Revival”, an upcoming horror series on Syfy. The series is an adaptation of an Image Comics series, originally written by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton.
Punk joins cast members Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen, as well as Steven Ogg who is also cast in a recurring role.
From the official show description:
“On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the ‘revived’ appear and act just like they once were. When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”
Punk has previously appeared in the FX series “Mayans MC” and in the role of Ricky Rabies in the Starz series “Heels”. Punk has also appeared in the horror films “The Girl on the Third Floor” and “Jakob’s Wife”, and has been cast to appear with Dermot Mulroney, Justin Long, and Jermaine Fowler in the film “Night Patrol”.
Punk is expected to return to WWE television soon. His last in-ring match was a Hell in a Cell match at “Bad Blood” in October, in a winning effort over Drew McIntyre.
