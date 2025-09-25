Released WWE Star Feels Like Triple H Gave Up On Her
Shotzi Blackheart is known to many fans for her tenure in WWE, which almost started when she took part in the competition show, Tough Enough, back in 2015. She wouldn't officially join the company until years later, in 2019, becoming a member of NXT.
Her time there made her well-liked by the audience and saw her capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Ember Moon, now known as Athena in AEW. However, it wouldn't last forever as her contract expired this year, and she would return to the independent circuit.
Shotzi talked with Saraya on her Rulebreakers podcast, and the two talked about her being let go. Saraya asked if she saw her release coming, to which Shotzi replied:
"Yes and no. I had just came back from an ACL tear. So, coming back from a huge injury and not being on TV for like almost a year, I was kind of not surprised. They’re just like we lasted a year without you, so we’ll just let you go now that your contract is up. In that aspect, I wasn’t realized surprised"- Shotzi Blackheart
The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion also reveals that she was disappointed in being let go as it felt like WWE gave up on her.
"I don’t know, I always thought that Hunter really believed in me, so it was a little disappointing. Yeah, I just felt like, dang, they gave up on me.”- Shotzi Blackheart [h/t Fightful]
She wraps it up by saying that she was ready to come back from injury and kill it, but never got that chance.
Killing It On The Independent Circuit
While being released from WWE was an obvious setback in Shotzi's career, she has been making an amazing comeback on the independent scene.
She has worked in promotions such as House of Glory, Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, and several more. Shotzi has also been able to capture a few championships along her way, like the Garage Beer World Championship from GCW.
It seems that becoming a success on the independents is her priority right now as she told Saraya if she got a call to come back to the WWE tomorrow, she wouldn't take it, as she wants to become undeniable first.
