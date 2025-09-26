Mercedes Mone Teases Going After New AEW Championship
Mercedes Mone has been on a journey of collecting as many championships as she can across numerous different promotions. She currently holds titles from All Elite Wrestling, RevPro, CMLL, and many more.
Her home promotion of AEW just revealed a new set of championship belts on Dynamite, the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships. The division is already stacked with pairings such as Anna Jay and Tay Melo, Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne, but Mercedes Mone is teasing going after the belts.
Mercedes Mone took to social media with a small teaser regarding the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships. She posted a clip of Renee Paquette revealing the belts and asked, "Who wants to be my tag partner?"
This had many fans naming potential partners for the CEO, mostly featuring the forever Ring of Honor Women's Champion, Athena.
Now time will tell if this could be a serious desire or not, as the CEO does often post a comment whenever a wrestler reveals a championship they just won or anything of the sort, hinting that she might be coming after the title to add to her collection.
If she did decide to genuinely go after these new Tag Team Championships, it will be interesting to see who her partner would be. She has only had a few tag team matches in AEW, with names like Athena, Emi Sakura, and Harley Cameron.
The Women's Tag Team Scene In AEW
As previously mentioned, the women's tag team division in AEW hasn't had a title until now, but the promotion has already been planting the seeds to make this as stacked as possible.
Besides the pairs already talked about, you also have Athena and Billie Starkz, Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm, The Triangle of Madness, and many others that could be paired together to help bolster this division.
There hasn't been any sort of confirmation on when or how exactly the inaugural champions will be determined. AEW is fond of their tournaments, so it would make a lot of sense for a potential tag team tournament taking place sometime soon.
