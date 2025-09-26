Wrestling On FanNation

Mercedes Mone Teases Going After New AEW Championship

Mercedes Mone posted on social media that she is looking for a tag partner to go after the newly introduced AEW Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ethan Schlabaugh

Mercedes Moné appeared at Athena's MPX Who Runs The World show tonight.
Mercedes Moné appeared at Athena's MPX Who Runs The World show tonight. / All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Mone has been on a journey of collecting as many championships as she can across numerous different promotions. She currently holds titles from All Elite Wrestling, RevPro, CMLL, and many more.

Her home promotion of AEW just revealed a new set of championship belts on Dynamite, the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships. The division is already stacked with pairings such as Anna Jay and Tay Melo, Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne, but Mercedes Mone is teasing going after the belts.

Mercedes Mone took to social media with a small teaser regarding the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships. She posted a clip of Renee Paquette revealing the belts and asked, "Who wants to be my tag partner?"

This had many fans naming potential partners for the CEO, mostly featuring the forever Ring of Honor Women's Champion, Athena.

Now time will tell if this could be a serious desire or not, as the CEO does often post a comment whenever a wrestler reveals a championship they just won or anything of the sort, hinting that she might be coming after the title to add to her collection.

If she did decide to genuinely go after these new Tag Team Championships, it will be interesting to see who her partner would be. She has only had a few tag team matches in AEW, with names like Athena, Emi Sakura, and Harley Cameron.

The Women's Tag Team Scene In AEW

Athena defended the ROH Women's World Championship against her protege Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle 2023.
Athena defended the ROH Women's World Championship against her protege Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle 2023. / Ring of Honor Wrestling

As previously mentioned, the women's tag team division in AEW hasn't had a title until now, but the promotion has already been planting the seeds to make this as stacked as possible.

Besides the pairs already talked about, you also have Athena and Billie Starkz, Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm, The Triangle of Madness, and many others that could be paired together to help bolster this division.

There hasn't been any sort of confirmation on when or how exactly the inaugural champions will be determined. AEW is fond of their tournaments, so it would make a lot of sense for a potential tag team tournament taking place sometime soon.

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Released WWE Star Feels Like Triple H Gave Up On Her

Tiffany Stratton Ready To Make History At WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

The Rock Threatens To Rock Bottom Current UFC Champion

Finn Balor Wants To Be A New Japan Legend's Final Match

Published
Ethan Schlabaugh
ETHAN SCHLABAUGH

Ethan Schlabaugh is a news writer for The Takedown on SI. His journalism experience has seen him cover professional wrestling for outlets such as TheSportster, The Takedown and more. He has been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, dating back to his first experience with the WCW Nintendo 64 games, and that passion for the sport has remained many years later. He also writes feature articles for ResuraMag, where he focuses on mainstream Japanese promotions like Stardom and Marigold.

Home/AEW