Size is such a crucial part of pro wrestling, especially in the WWE. And it can go a long way in helping a star establish their character inside the squared circle.
While most wrestlers get over due to their intimidating height or weight, there are smaller competitors who show off their speed, agility and resourcefulness to find success.
From female stars whose presence towers over their height, to the smallest in-ring performers to ever grace the company, here are the 10 shortest WWE wrestlers of all time.
10. Liv Morgan (5 ft, 3 in)
Among the WWE's biggest breakout stars of 2024, Liv Morgan has come from humble beginnings in the Performance Center to a multi-time WWE Women's World Champion.
Standing at five feet and 3 inches tall, Morgan has developed into one of the most prominent featured heels in the women's division and a member of The Judgment Day. Most recently, Liv has reportedly started her film career, being casted in the upcoming "Bad Lietenant: Tokyo" movie.
9. AJ Lee (5 ft, 2 in)
Considered a pioneer of WWE's Women's Revolution, AJ Lee set a new standard in what roles female performers could play on the company's programming.
The five foot, 2 inches star had a short, yet impactful stint in WWE that saw her reign as Divas Champion on three occasions, including a 295 day reign that set the record for the longest in the title's history until it was broken by Nikki Bella.
Lee was involved in top storylines with the likes of John Cena, Dolph Ziggler and Kane. Today, AJ has moved on to a successful writing and film career. She is also the wife of current top WWE star CM Punk.
8. Kairi Sane (5 ft, 1 in)
After a stellar run in Japan as one of the stalwarts for Ring Wonder STARDOM, Kairi Sane moved to the United States where she immediately became a top star for the NXT brand. Winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017, Sane showed her talents immediately upon her arrival in WWE.
Standing at five feet and 1 inch tall, Kairi's short stature never affected her inside the squared circle, where she used her speed and high flying ability to be a success wherever she has been.
Kairi re-signed with WWE in her second stint in the company back in 2023. She is currently on the shelf with an arm injury and is a member of Damage CTRL.
7. Alexa Bliss (5 ft, 1 in)
Returning to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025, Alexa Bliss immediately thrusted herself back into the spotlight with a huge pop from the sold-out crowd in Indianapolis, Indiana.
While she is currently off of television, she is expected to return alongside the Wyatt Sicks. Bliss is still one of the most popular female stars in the entire WWE. She signed a new deal with the company earlier this year.
6. Zelina Vega (5 ft, 1 in)
In her second stint in WWE, Zelina Vega has reached a new level in her pro wrestling career. On the April 25 post-WrestleMania 41 edition of SmackDown, Vega defeated Chelsea Green to win the WWE Women's United States Championship.
At just five feet, 1 inches tall, Vega has never let her height be a detriment to her career. Using her entertaining personality and stellar speaking ability to her advantage, Zelina has always been a standout wherever she has performed.
From the manager of Andrade Cien Almas in NXT to a member of the LWO, Vega has shined in several different roles throughout her two runs in WWE and continued to excel on the company's television to this day.
5. Nikki Cross (5 ft, 0 in)
When it comes to range of character, there might not be another WWE star who has displayed it better through various roles on the company's programming quite like Nikki Cross.
Debuting as a member of Sanity, Cross helped the group get over as a prominent group on the NXT brand. Making her way to the main roster in 2018, it didn't take Cross long to win her first championship gold, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Alexa Bliss.
The five foot tall star from Glasgow, Scotland has achieved a lot in nearly 10 years in WWE. Capturing the Raw Women's Championship after winning the Money In The Bank contract, Nikki has etched her name in the record books. From the crazed woman on NXT and Nikki A.S.H. to her current role in The Wyatt Sicks, Cross will continue to be highlighted in a major way for the rest of her career.
4. Hornswoggle (4 ft, 5 in)
At just four feet, five inches tall, Hornswoggle was never supposed to be a massive star for the WWE, but somehow reached new heights not regularly seen by smaller competitors.
Starting his WWE career as Finlay's leprechaun, "The Little Bastard" became very popular over on the SmackDown brand. He went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship and was even revealed as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son at one point during his time in the promotion.
From a member of D-Generation X to being revealed as the Anonymous Raw General Manager, Hornswoggle has established a legacy unlike anyone his height has ever been able to accomplish in the WWE.
3. El Torito (4 ft, 5 in)
Known as Mascarita Sagrada during his seven year stint in Lucha Libre AAA, El Torito made his presence felt in the Mini-Estrella division over in Mexico.
After stints in AAA and CMLL, Torito made his way over to WWE in 2013 where he aligned with Los Matadores as a mascot for the duo. Standing at four feet and 5 inches, Torito impressed fans in a huge way and became very popular.
Competing in one of the best matches of 2014, Torito faced Hornswoggle in a WeeLC Match that is still talked about to this day. While his run in WWE only lasted three years, the Mexican star is still remembered for his high flying, speedy style and still competes on the independent scene today.
2. Dink The Clown (4 ft, 0 in)
Midget wrestling has always been part of the business since 1950s. Back in the 1990s, Dink The Clown became popular as the sidekick of Doink The Clown.
Only four feet tall, Dink was pushed alongside Doink as the premier comedy act of WWE during the mid-1990s. Feuding with the likes of Bam Bam Bigelow and Luna Vachon, he even competed on the WrestleMania stage in 1994.
This partnership with Doink helped both competitors get over in a major way with the younger audience, with many kids seeing themselves in Dink.
1. Max Mini (3 ft, 7 in)
Easily the smallest competitor to stand out on WWE TV, Max Mini led to way for the minis division for the company back in the 1990s.
With Vince McMahon wanting to explore how lucrative little people wrestling could help the company during their Monday Night Wars with WCW, Max Mini debuted in WWE back in 1997 at just three feet, 7 inches tall.
Becoming the face of the mini division, Max was a play off the Max Moon character with Mexican star Tzuki playing the role. Making a name for himself in Mexico for Lucha Libre AAA, Max Mini would appear in multiple pay-per-view events between 1997 and 1998.
Feuding with the rest of the prominent mini division performers like Mini Nova, El Torito, Mini Mankind and Mini Vader, Max helped WWE target the Latin American audience and gained notoriety that helped him throughout the rest of his career before he eventually retired in 2006.
