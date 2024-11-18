Will Ospreay Reflects On AEW One Year Anniversary
Will Ospreay had one thing to say on his one year anniversary with AEW -- thank you.
In a post on social media on Monday, Ospreay reflected on his year with the company. He thanked the fans and the AEW roster for making his run memorable throughout the first year.
"It’s been 1 full year being All Elite," Ospreay wrote. "My gratitude to this fan base, the roster and everyone that makes it possible. Still so much more I want to accomplish in this company and have big goals to be the headliner one day. Thank you for having me."
Ospreay made his official AEW debut as part of the signed roster in February of 2024, but AEW announced that he had signed with the company at the 2023 Full Gear PPV.
Since joining AEW, Ospreay has had memorable feuds with MJF, Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson, and others. He's held the AEW International Championship on two different occasions.
Ospreay will wrestle Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear 2024 on Saturday night. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship, Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship, Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley in Lashley's PPV debut with AEW, and much more.
