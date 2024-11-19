AEW Announces Max Streaming Debut, AEW Revolution PPV, And Other Live TV Dates
All Elite Wrestling announced an extended live event schedule Tuesday afternoon that will begin on December 18 in Washington D.C. and run through March 12 in Fresno, California.
Among the scheduled shows includes a special edition of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on New Years Day, which will mark the start of AEW's new TV rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
That special episode episode of Dynamite will be the first of many to be simulcast on the Max streaming app. Fight for the Fallen will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. with proceeds from the event going to benefit victims of Hurricane Helene.
AEW will also make it's debut at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles when the home of Lakers hosts AEW Revolution on March 9.
Other shows of note include a three night take over Hammerstein Ballroom in New York for episodes of Dynamite and Collision, as well as Ring of Honor Final Battle, that will all air in December.
The complete live event schedule as announced:
Wednesday, December 18: AEW Dynamite – Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington
Friday, December 20: Ring of Honor Final Battle – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City
Saturday, December 21: AEW Collision – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City
Sunday, December 22: Special taping of AEW Dynamite – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City
Wednesday, January 1: AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen – Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.
Saturday, January 4: AEW Collision – Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.
Wednesday, January 8: AEW Dynamite – F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn.
Saturday, January 11: AEW Collision – Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga.
Thursday, January 16: Special taping of AEW Collision – Broadbent Arena in Louisville, Ky.
Wednesday, January 22: AEW Dynamite – Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn.
Wednesday, January 29: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Probst Arena in Huntsville, Ala.
Saturday, February 8: AEW Collision – Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston
Tuesday, February 11: Special taping of AEW Dynamite – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas
Wednesday, February 19: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix
Wednesday, February 26: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif.
Sunday, March 9: AEW Revolution – Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Wednesday, March 12: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Additional live event dates for January, February and March will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for all three Hammerstein Ballroom events will go on sale Monday, November 25 at 10 AM ET, while Fight For The Fallen tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 3 at 10 AM ET. Both via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
AEW Full Gear 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
Will Ospreay Reflects On AEW One Year Anniversary