AJ Lee Talks Running It Back With Paige & the Bella Twins in WWE (Exclusive)

AJ Lee is less than two weeks away from competing in her first match at WrestleMania in more than a decade.

The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch on Saturday, April 18, inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It'll be her fifth match since she made her comeback to professional wrestling back in September, and just her sixth total since she last laced up her Chuck Taylors at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

Believing she had accomplished everything she could in WWE, while also dealing with neck issues, Lee walked away from the company just a few days after she teamed up with Paige, also known as Saraya, to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.

Will AJ Lee and Saraya reunite in WWE?

AJ Lee and Paige at WrestleMania 31 | WWE.com

At the same time that AJ Lee is preparing for her WrestleMania return, so too are The Bellas. Nikki and Brie will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, leaving Paige as the only member of that WrestleMania 31 tag team match missing from the festivities later this month in Sin City.

"I love Paige... if I could bring somebody back, her and Kaitlyn. Let's get them back," AJ Lee told The Takedown on SI ahead of Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Houston.

Paige was forced to retire just three years after Lee due to a neck injury, but made a miraculous return to the ring in 2022 with rival All Elite Wrestling.

Competing under her legal name of Saraya, she would go on to capture the AEW Women's World Championship and mentor up-and-coming wrestlers like Harley Cameron before reaching an amicable separation agreement with AEW President Tony Khan early last year.

Saraya | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

She spent the remainder of 2025 away from wrestling to pursue outside projects, but has started training once again. There's been no recent reporting to suggest that Paige's return to WWE is imminent, but AJ Lee would love for her to experience the company's new culture.

"It would be great," Lee said. "She's so talented and I knew it from day one. We'd always joke that I was her fairy godmother and I just took her under my wing and tried to protect her. And just to see her now, it would be kind of heartwarming and healing, and she would be a great addition to this locker room. I think this place has really come a long way and the women work together so beautifully, and they're so supportive. I would love for her to experience just how fun it is now."

As far as mixing it up again with her old rivals, The Bella Twins, Lee would be open to that as well. AJ is very much approaching this latest run with zero expectations and an open mind as there are numerous creative avenues for her to skip down, especially along memory lane.

"I think the fans would really love to see me and the Bellas again, or me and Naomi. We never really got to like kill it, but she is just one of those people who every time I was in the ring with her, I felt so at my absolute best. She brings that out of you."

Naomi announced that she was expecting her first child ahead of SummerSlam last year and relinquished her Women's World Championship just weeks before Lee made her long-awaited return to the ring.

AJ has yet to see her since she's been back with the company and joked that they were like passing ships in the night. Until Naomi is ready to step back into the squared circle, there's no shortage of first-time dream matches for Lee once WrestleMania is in the rearview mirror.

"There's such [an abundance of] wonderful, exciting new talent that I think can show me so much," Lee said. "The way [her generation] maybe started an evolution, they continue it and then now we can learn from them. And it's this really cool circle of moving the business forward. So I'd love to get in there with Lyra and Roxanne and Liv and Stephanie and Rhea. Gosh, there's so many people that I would just [be] a blast to work with."

If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T The Takedown on SI. Our full conversation with AJ Lee will drop this coming Monday, April 13 at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).