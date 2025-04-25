WWE Reportedly Exploring Another Las Vegas WrestleMania In The Very Near Future
By all accounts that matter to the company's bottom line, WWE had a spectacular week in Las Vegas.
WrestleMania 41 was the most financially successful event in WWE history with records set for viewership, ticket sale revenue, merchandise sales and so much more. The company is now reportedly looking to double up that success with a return trip to Sin City in the very near future.
Journalist Andrew Baydala, who correctly reported that Money in the Bank 2025 would be held in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles prior to the official announcement being made over the weekend, says that WWE considers Las Vegas to be the ideal host city for the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.
"It seems that WWE is looking to bring back to Las Vegas within the next 3-5 years.- Andrew Baydala on X
WWE was extremely pleased with how the entire weekend went and truly felt that Las Vegas was an ideal location for their most significant event of the year."
The earliest that WWE could return to Las Vegas for their marquee event would be WrestleMania 43 in 2027.
WrestleMania 42 is already locked into the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next April 11 & 12. Indianapolis will also host a future WrestleMania as part of a massive three event deal with WWE that brought the Royal Rumble to Lucas Oil Stadium back in February.
Minneapolis was in the running to land WrestleMania 41 before one half of the Twin Cities was awarded a two night SummerSlam in 2026 instead.
