Latest Rumors On Alexa Bliss' Status & Involvement With The Wyatt Sicks
Alexa Bliss is expected to make her return to WWE programming very shortly, perhaps as soon as tonight's episode of SmackDown in Fort Worth, Texas.
It's widely been reported that her creative plans on the Blue Brand would be tied to the Wyatt Sicks, and given her past involvement in the Wyatt lore that was set in motion by the late Windham Rotunda, it only makes sense for her to step back into that world as one of the main characters of the story's continuation.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now reporting that will be the case, exactly. Whenever it is that the Wyatts next grace our television screens with their presence, Johnson says the plan is for Alexa to ultimately step in as the group's leader.
The faction has been off television for some time due to an undisclosed injury to Uncle Howdy, but the man behind the mask - Bo Dallas - was medically cleared for action at the end of March. With Dallas now healthy, it stands to reason that the Wyatts and Bliss would be eligible to come back to SmackDown at any time.
After missing over two years of action due to her birth of daughter, Alexa Bliss reportedly agreed to a new contract with WWE in late January and made her surprise return to television at the Royal Rumble.
The five-time Women's Champion received as spectacular ovation from the crowd in Indianapolis and seemed primed for a major spot leading into WrestleMania 41, but she's only wrestled twice since then.
Bliss qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber and competed in the match in Toronto, but came up short in her bid to earn a World Title shot in Las Vegas. She's been stuck in creative limbo ever since due to the aforementioned injury to Bo Dallas.
Alexa was eliminated from that match by Liv Morgan, who is one half of the now 4-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. With Bliss expected to take charge of the Wyatt Sicks, it's entirely possible that she and Nikki Cross join forces once again to battle the Judgment Day.
It's a program that was seemingly set in motion weeks ago, but it's continuation is merely speculation on our end at this point in time.
