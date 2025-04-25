Major Update On Mariah May To WWE Rumors
And the rumor mill continues to churn regarding former AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May, joining the WWE.
A new report by WrestleVotes from this week's Backstage Pass reveals that WWE is planning on making a "outstanding" offer to May to come join the company once she's officially a free agent.
May is a former AEW Women's World Champion, but has not been on AEW television since her feud with Toni Storm over that championship ended at AEW Revolution on PPV.
May's contract is reportedly set to expire later this year. According to reports, AEW is planning on trying to re-sign her to a deal to keep her with the company.
May joined AEW in November of 2023 and was inserted into storylines with Toni Storm right away. May was the winner of Owen Hart Cup Tournament in 2024 and turned heel on Storm right after that win.
MORE: Former WWE Star Blasts Company For Pulling Bayley From WrestleMania
Storm and May collided at the All In PPV in London in 2024 and that's where May defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship -- her first title win in AEW. May held that championship until the AEW Grand Slam: Australia event, where she dropped it back to Storm.
The Storm vs. May feud reached it's final ending at AEW Revolution. Both women battled in a bloody Hollywood Ending Match that saw Storm defeat May to retain her championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Latest Rumors On Alexa Bliss' Status & Involvement With The Wyatt Sicks
WWE Reportedly Exploring Another Las Vegas WrestleMania In The Very Near Future
WWE World Tag Champion Kofi Kingston Sends Clear Message To Fans Who Want His Mustache Back
Bianca Belair Confirms Injury From WrestleMania 41 Barn Burner Against IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley