Matt Hardy Gives Major Critique Of Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania Main Event
Matt Hardy has plenty of experience in big-time WrestleMania matches and offered up a significant critique of the WrestleMania Sunday main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast this week, Hardy complimented John Cena for wrestling a main event worthy match at WrestleMania, but had a significant point of criticism for the finish of that match, particularly regarding Cody Rhodes.
“The match, when I watched it back, especially the match they had between one another. You had Cody kick out of multiple [Attitude Adjustments], right? He escaped the STFU a couple of times. I thought, especially for what I expected for John, John being older, I still thought he had a real solid match for a main event when it was all said and done.
Hardy continued:
The biggest critique I have was that finish and protecting Cody and the way it was done. I would have loved to seen Rock there, I felt like The Rock being there would have made sense, it would have kind of tied everything together that was part of the story.”
Hardy continued on in defense of Rhodes and why making him look weak at the end of the match was the wrong move.
“I don’t want to see the deal where Cody had this title after what John Cena had done to him where he punted him the balls, they beat him blatantly, they destroyed him, and now he has sympathy for this guy. I feel like you can’t put Cody in that position. It’s just hard for Cody. I want Cody to still be the cool babyface champ. I don’t want to see Cody in that position where he looks weak. We need to keep Cody as strong as possible and in that finish, I would have tried to book him as strong as possible."- Matt Hardy (h/t Fightful)
Matt and Jeff Hardy have resurfaced inside of the WWE system ever since joining TNA earlier this year. Because of the WWE partnership with TNA, both Hardy's have appeared on NXT -- their first WWE appearance in years.
Matt Hardy has had a legendary career in WWE. He's a multiple time tag team champion and United States Champion. In TNA, Hardy has been a world champion and multiple time tag team champion. He and his brother Jeff are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions.
At WrestleMania 41, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, his record-breaking 17th world championship.
This week on Discussions on The Takedown on SI, Zack Heydorn and Rich Ucchino analyzed the WrestleMania main event and future for John Cena.
