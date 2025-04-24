WWE World Tag Champion Kofi Kingston Sends Clear Message To Fans Who Want His Mustache Back
Kofi Kingston is still adjusting to life as one of WWE's top bad guys.
After spending much of the past decade as two of the most beloved figures in all of professional wrestling, Kofi and Xavier Woods now find themselves enduring a daily barrage of negative comments. Both in person and on their social media accounts.
The very public excommunication of Big E from the New Day a few months back has labeled both remaining group members, in the eyes of many WWE fans and even some of their co-workers, as persona non grata.
"I'm just trying to go to work and people are telling me that I suck." Kofi told The Takedown on SI. "It's been different, but in the best way possible because when we want something, we go out and we get it. Regardless of what people have to say, how they feel about it, it's not about everybody else. Now it's about what we want and we're going out there to continue to raise our legacy."
Kingston was still basking in the glory of his 13th WWE Tag Team Championship (counting his run with the NXT Tag Team Titles) victory Monday morning during a VIP brunch hosted by Netflix.
While speaking on the red carpet, Kingston was clearly not going to let any amount of hate damper the New Day's win over the War Raiders this past Saturday night, and that includes the vast amount people who have expressed their displeasure with his new facial hair... or lack there of when it comes to his mustache.
"It's insane," Kofi said with a look of astonishment in his eye. "Number one. This is my face. You know what I'm saying? People are online and they're talking about like, 'oh, well you gotta grow your mustache back.' I'm like, bro, this is my actual face. When you turn the TV off, when I take my tights off and go home, I still have this face. I don't put this face on."
The new attitude and the new look for the New Day may be here to stay. Especially if their recent winning ways continue.
Even if their momentum ultimately turns, Kingston is adamant that he will never grow his mustache back. Saying that he will not be bullied into looking a certain way to appease the eyes of the fan base.
"When people don't want me to do [something], it gives me that much more fuel. So, you're focusing on my mustache, you should be focusing on what's in your heart. That's what you should be focusing on. And right now, it doesn't look like it's a whole lot of much. Just the decrepit coal in people's hearts right now. How could you say that to a man? It's crazy. It's my face, bro."
New WWE Champion John Cena recently revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that fan 'bullying' over his bald spot drove him to get a hair transplant. Different circumstances for Kingston no doubt, but he's fully prepared to lean into his newly clean shaven facial real estate.
