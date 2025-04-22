John Cena, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Fuel Most Successful WrestleMania In WWE History
WWE announced Tuesday morning that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas was officially the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history.
This year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' was headlined by John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event to become the first ever 17-time WWE World Champion, with a little assist from multi-time Grammy nominated rapper Travis Scott.
Seth Rollins won an epic Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk after Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal of both his Tribal Chief and his best friend.
IYO SKY retained her Women’s World Championship in what was arguably the greatest women's match in WrestleMania history and The Man finally came back around to WWE after a nearly year long hiatus.
Their reign didn't last long, but Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in front of over 63,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium Sunday night. Marking the second major return and title victory for Lynch in that very stadium in the past four years.
All of this, and so much more, contributed to record-setting viewership, ticket sale revenue, merchandise sales, social media engagement and more. WWE provided the following highlights to The Takedown on SI:
GATE: WrestleMania 41 generated the largest gate for any event in WWE history. The Premium Live Event drew 124,693 fans across two nights at Allegiant Stadium.
VIEWERSHIP: WrestleMania 41 was the most-viewed WrestleMania of all time, up 114 percent from the record set last year at WrestleMania XL.
MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales onsite were up more than 45 percent versus the previous all-time event record set by WrestleMania XL in 2024, making WrestleMania 41 the highest-grossing event of all-time. Additionally, ecommerce sales were up 86 percent versus last year’s record.
SPONSORSHIP: WrestleMania 41 featured a record 28 total partners and set an all-time event record for revenue.
ON LOCATION: On Location, the exclusive hospitality experiences partner for WWE, saw a 75 percent increase in hospitality sales and packages.
WWE WORLD: WWE World at WrestleMania 41, the five-day interactive fan experience in partnership
with Fanatics Events, became the most-attended WWE fan convention of all time with more than 50,000 attendees – a 21 percent increase over last year’s event surrounding WrestleMania XL.
SOCIAL: WrestleMania 41 became the most socially viewed WWE event of all-time, generating 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend. Additionally, WWE's YouTube channel saw its most-viewed day ever on WrestleMania Sunday.
