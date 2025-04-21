Exclusive: WrestleMania 41 Tag Title Win Meant A Lot To Kofi Kingston Because Of Heel Turn
Kofi Kingston has won tag team gold 12 times in WWE, most recently defeating The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night. Kingston was prickly about the number 12 because he's really had 13 tag title runs in the company.
"Everyone keep saying 12, it's actually 13," Kingston told The Takedown on SI during an exclusive interview at the Netflix Bites event at the MGM Grand on Monday morning.
"They don't want to count the NXT championships. I don't know why, but it doesn't surprise me because they've been trying to short change us for quite sometime and we just keep defying the odds."
Xavier Woods and Kingston defeated The War Raiders to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships on Saturday at WrestleMania and Kingston claims that out of the 13 wins, this one meant a lot to him because nobody wanted them to get it.
"It really meant a lot," Kingston said of the title win. "Number one, being on WrestleMania is such a rarity ... The fans don't really understand how difficult it is to get a match on WrestleMania, let alone win a championship on WrestleMania. It's difficult to do.
"It (the win) feels great because this time around, nobody wanted us to do it. There's a lot of people that were against us."
Kingston and Woods turned heel in WWE last December and have been booed out of buildings across the entire world since then. They turned by insulting and kicking former New Day member, Big E, out of their group officially and disrespecting him and his attempt to help them as his manager.
