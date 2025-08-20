AEW Dynamite Preview (8/20/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The final Dynamite before Forbidden Door marks AEW's first show in Scotland, and the card is guaranteed to show Glasgow a good time.
Before the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door London, the Death Riders will get an opportunity to square off with the Ace of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi. Against the Death Riders, Tanahashi will be in trios action, teaming up with JetSpeed, who have been adversaries of Jon Moxley in recent weeks.
The aforementioned trios match won't be Mox's only appearance on Dynamite. He is scheduled to stand face-to-face with Will Ospreay in Glasgow ahead of the the star studded 10-man steel cage match this weekend.
Last week, Ospreay made a surprise return to make the save when the Death Riders attacked JetSpeed after Mox's win over Kevin Knight. What will Ospreay say tonight? Will he be joined by any of his unlikely teammates for Sunday's show?
The World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament officially concludes tonight as FTR goes head-to-head with Brodido to determine which team will challenge the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door London.
In an attempt to psyche out the competition before the match, FTR attacked ROH World Champion Bandido and Brody King on Collision, and Big Stoke ran off with Bandido's mask. Will FTR get one step closer to their fourth run with the AEW World Tag Team titles, or will Brodido find themselves chasing tag team gold in the O2 Arena on Sunday?
Over in the women's division, a big time preview tag match is set for tonight. Former foes, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and ROH Women's World Champion Athena will be up against their respective opponents for Forbidden Door, Alex Windsor and AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.
All of the participants in this match are intertwined with history, including Moné and Storm whose last in-ring encounter at All In Texas resulted in Moné's first singles loss in AEW.
Athena and Toni Storm's rivalry has only gotten more vicious as of late, including Athena attacking Storm from behind this past week on Collision. Moné and Windsor have tangoed in trios action, and will clash tonight and Saturday night at RevPro's 13th anniversary show in major tag team matches before the TBS title 4-way match at Forbidden Door. Since last week, Persephone has been announced as the CMLL representative, and the STARDOM representative remains to be revealed.
Tony Schiavone will interview Adam Copeland and Christian Cage live for the first time since their reunion last week on Dynamite. This weekend, they'll make their official return as a tag team for the first time in 20 years to take on Christian's former "sons", ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.
Can we expect a five-second pose or a more mature approach from the world-traveled veterans?
We'll also hear from the AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Last week, it was made official that MJF will use his guaranteed title shot from winning the All In Texas men's Casino Gauntlet match to challenge for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door London. I
n a role reversal from their previous bout at Revolution in March, this time it's Hangman who is in MJF's head. What will Page have to say ahead of the next chapter in his rivalry with a fellow AEW original?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, UK
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & JetSpeed
FTR vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Final
Athena & Mercedes Moné vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm & Alex Windsor
We'll Hear From AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page
Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley Face-To-Face
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Moné, Fletcher, Tanahashi Among Major Names Announced For RevPro 13th Anniversary Weekend
The Young Bucks Reveal One Key Trait That Helped Make Adam Page A Star In AEW
Konosuke Takeshita Wins G1 Climax 35, Defeats EVIL In Tournament Final
Willow Nightingale Thinks It's About Time For A Women's Blood & Guts Match