Naomi Announces Pregnancy, Relinquishes Women's World Championship On WWE Raw
Naomi's run as the Women's World Champion has come to end, but congratulations are absolutely still in order.
Speculation surrounding her status had been running wild all week long and Naomi finally put an end to the mystery during her appearance Monday night on Raw. The jampacked crowd at Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena were the among the first to hear that she and husband Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child together.
The announcement came during a preview for a special edition of Stephanie McMahon's podcast featuring both Naomi and Big Jim, that will be available starting Monday night. Once back on live programming, however, Naomi went right back into character and kicked RAW GM Adam Pearce out of the ring so she could celebrate the continuation of the Bloodline.
Amid 'Baby Uso' chants from the crowd, Naomi promised that in nine months and some change she will pick right back up where she left off. She advised whomever happens to be the champion when she returns to action to proceed with caution.
Naomi's first reign as the Women's World Champion comes to an end after just 35 days, with one successful defense in a triple threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. With the title now vacated, the focus now shifts to what happens next.
Stephanie Vaquer became the No. 1 Contender for the Women's World Championship after she won the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution on July 13, the very same night that Naomi cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract to steal the title away from SKY and Ripley.
The Dark Angel was supposed to challenge Naomi at Clash in Paris coming up on Sunday, August 31, but that is clearly not going to be happening now. No announcement regarding the future of the Women's World Championship was made on Raw, but Michael Cole speculated on commentary that more will be known by next week's episode.
Current WWE Clash in Paris Card:
Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship
Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBD for the Women's World Championship (?)
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
Rusev vs. Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match
