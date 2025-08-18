AEW Star Gets Extension On Their Contract Amid Creative Hiatus
Danhausen is going to be sticking around in AEW, but it remains to be seen if he'll be brought back to television.
He signed with All Elite Wrestling back in January 2022, making his debut on the Beach Break episode of Dynamite that year. He would form an alliance with Hook, something that fans really got behind but never saw much success.
A torn pectoral muscle would put Danhausen on the shelf for quite some time, making a return around November 2023. Another long break ended up keeping fans deprived of the "Very Nice Very Evil" one until Ring of Honor's Final Battle in 2024.
Fightful Select would report that Danhausen was in his contract year, ending around July 2025, but that AEW added several months to his contract after that injury. It is now expected to expire well into 2026.
The belief is that Danhausen had requested that AEW not pick up the option to add further time, and that he preferred to leave the promotion with creative never seemingly having much for the character.
Danhausen Hasn't Wrestled In AEW In Almost Two Years-hausen
Danhausen's AEW career hasn't been the most fruitful. Fans were excited after his debut, and the character was extremely popular, even helping fans see a different side to the former FTW Champion Hook during their short-lived partnership.
The aforementioned injury did keep Danhausen away from the ring for quite awhile, but AEW weren't able to find anything for him to do afterward. His last match on AEW television was during the Worlds End Zero Hour in 2023.
He would have another match a couple of months after Worlds End, beating Brandon Cutler in a relatively short match on ROH in February 2024, marking his official last match under the AEW umbrella.
That being said, Danhausen has been finding work elsewhere. He recently competed for Glory Pro, Black Label Pro, and WSW.
Luckily, fans are still able to get their fix of Danhausen via his independent bookings and his uploads via the Love That Danhausen YouTube channel. Most recently, he featured CM Punk in a video where he gifted a special custom t-shirt for the former World Heavyweight Champion, plus some appearances from the APA and Shotzi Blackheart.
