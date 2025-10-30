MLW & Panini America Release First Look At Combat Anthology Collection [Exclusive]
Major League Wrestling and the Panini America collectible company announced a new multi-year exclusive partnership back in June, which saw Panini become the official trading card, memorabilia, and collectible sticker partner of MLW.
“As MLW’s global presence continues to grow, partnering with Panini – the worldwide leader in collectibles – is the perfect next step,” MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer said earlier this summer. “MLW is built on iconic moments. Now, thanks to Panini, fans can collect those moments and own a piece of the fight.”
This partnership marked MLW's first entry into the world of officially licensed trading cards and collectibles, and now, the league and Panini are gearing up for the first in-store release of the Combat Anthology trading card box set on November 5.
Donovan Dijak, Matt Riddle and Salina De La Renta
The Takedown on SI has obtained an exclusive first look at some of the cards that will be available, which you can see above and below. Combat Anthology features a variety of top professional boxers, mixed martial artists and professional wrestlers from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and today.
In addition to some of the top stars of MLW, like Matt Riddle, Alex Hammerstone, Satoshi Kojima and Mads Krule Krugger, fans will be able to find cards of pro wrestling legends like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle.
On the MMA side, the release contains an assortment of PFL stars like Francis Ngannou, Usman Nurmagomedov, Cris Cyborg and Dakota Ditcheva, as well as MMA legends like Fedor Emelianenko, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Matt Hughes, Tim Sylvia, Josh Barnett and Chuck Liddell.
Mistico, Mads Krule Krugger and Alex Hammerstone
Boxing fans should be on the lookout for cards from icons like Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Butterbean, Thomas Hearns and Lennox Lewis.
Each hobby box comes with four 10-card packs that will contain 2 autographed cards and 20 inserts or parallels.
The program has a scheduled release date of November 5th and will be available at your local hobby shop, as well as the Panini America website. Since June, Panini Instant has immortalized every MLW live event in the MLW Instant 2025 Collection.
