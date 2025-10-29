AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (10/29/25)
It's Fright Night on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
In addition to a Halloween themed show, this week's Dynamite is loaded with action, including the start of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament. Full brackets for the tournament can be viewed here.
Last week, Jaime Hayter and Queen Aminata won a fatal four-way match that gave them the right to choose their first round opponents in the tag team tournament. They chose Skye Blue and Julia Hart, which will serve as the first match of the tournament and take place on this week's show.
Can Hayter and Aminata keep up their hot streak after the win last week? Will Blue and Hart get retribution and revenge for the loss that week? Who will advance a step closer to becoming the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions?
Adam Page will have a number one contender for his AEW World Heavyweight Championship by the time this week's Dynamite is over. Samoa Joe, Hook, Bobby Lashley, and Ricochet will compete this week in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The winner of that match will earn a shot at the AEW World Title.
Page will have his eye on Samoa Joe during this one. Page defeated Joe to retain his title at the WrestleDream PPV earlier this month, but was viciously attacked by Joe after the match. Will Joe get a rematch? We'll find out this week on AEW Dynamite.
As for the Halloween festivities, FTR, The Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, and Jet Speed will compete in a Fright Night Four-Way Fight this week with the winner getting a shot at Brodido and the Men's AEW World Tag Team Champions.
Finally, Darby Allin vowed to keep battling Jon Moxley and The Death Riders as long as they were around AEW. This week, Jon Moxley will take on Kyle O'Reilly. The Death Riders almost came to blows with The Conglomeration last week. Will they again? Will Allin get involved?
It all goes down this week on AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Results
-Orange Cassidy kicked off the show and was followed by Darby Allin. The Death Riders made their way to the ring right after that and were attacked by Darby as soon as they got to the ring.
AEW Dynamite Card (Remaining):
Don Callis Family Summit
Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal
Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Hook in a Fright Night 4-Way Fight to challenge Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship at Full Gear
FTR vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Jurassic Express in a Fright Night 4-Way Fight to challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear
Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta in a Trick Or Treat Tornado Tag Match
Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly
Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta
