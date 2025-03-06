New Details On The Upcoming Podcast By Matt Jackson Premiering Tomorrow
Matt Jackson and Dana Massie will be releasing the first episode of their new podcast, Never Not Jet Lagged, on Friday and new details have emerged on what that show is going to be about.
Jackson team told The Takedown on SI on Thursday morning that the show would be focused on creating positive content around their travels.
"Our main expectation for Never Not Jet Lagged, is to create positive content about our travels, where you get to basically be packed away in one of our carry-on bags along for the ride," Matt Jackson said.
"We want to share some of our favorite destinations, local foods, and incredible sights. And yes, sometimes there will be some wrestling. Think “No Reservations” meets 'Being The Elite.' It’s been awhile since I’ve let the fans in and been personal. I think it’s time again, and I’m excited to share!”
The first episode of the podcast drops on March 7. Prior to the premiere, Matt and Dana will be doing an AMA at 11am PT. Right after that at 11:30am PT, the show will drop. Currently, the show won't have a regular drop schedule because of the nature and travel habits of Matt and Dana.
The Young Bucks have been away from AEW ever since they lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Private Party. They won the IWGP World Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Dynasty, but lost them at the New Japan New Beginning in Osaka event in early February.
There is no timetable for their return to AEW at this time.
