Emmy Winner Paul Walter Hauser Says He's Given Acting Advice To Two WWE Superstars [Exclusive]
Emmy Award winning actor and pro wrestler, Paul Walker Hauser, has been dishing out acting advice to top WWE Superstars, including Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn.
In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Hauser spoke in-depth about his career in pro wrestling and the advice he's received from wrestling veterans along the way. He also confirmed that wrestlers come to him for advice on acting and he was happy to provide it.
MORE: Exclusive: Paul Walter Hauser Is Humbled By Pro Wrestling, Plans To Stick Around A Long Time
"I can sure hit up somebody like Becky Lynch, or I can hit up Marina Shafir and be like, if you want advice on acting, or you want me to watch anything, I can do that to be reciprocal in my help. I always try to offer that," Hauser said of wrestlers coming to him for advice on acting.
Hauser confirmed that Lynch had taken him up on the offer and he responded with little bits of advice.
"No, not recently," Hauser said of speaking with Lynch. "Just like little little advice (I've given). Things like sending a DM or a text. And you know, Sammy Zayn is a guy I got to know a little bit through Johnny Knoxville. And if I have a question about wrestling or he has a question about acting, we'll go to each other."
MORE: Seth Rollins Speaks On Becky Lynch Hustling As An Actress
Lynch has recently landed a couple acting roles including a part in Happy Gilmore 2. She's also set to appear in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2026.
Lynch has been away from WWE since the summer and there is no indication on when she'll be returning to the company. She has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE.
As for Hauser, he's scheduled to compete at MLW Battle Riot VII. The match will be for the MLW World Championship. Battle Riot VII takes place on April 5 and will air for free on YouTube.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Naomi Makes Public Appearance Sporting Neck Brace After Jade Cargill Attack At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Raw Results (3/3/25): Seth Rollins And CM Punk Brawl, Sky Wins Championship From Ripley
AJ Styles' WWE Career Was In Legit Jeopardy After He Was Injured Over The Fall