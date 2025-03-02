Cody Rhodes Tells The Rock To Go F--- Himself; John Cena Turns Heel At Elimination Chamber
John Cena has sold his soul to The Rock!
You read that correctly. It was not Cody Rhodes who took The Final Boss up on his offer, it was the 16-time World Champion.
When The Rock asked Cody Rhodes Saturday night to come embrace him and become his champion, Cody said he could not give his soul to The Final Boss because he gave it to the ring and the people a long time ago.
Rhodes then made a major statement by telling The Rock to go f--- himself.
Still in the ring to witness Cody's response first hand, John Cena embraced Rhodes with a huge smile on his face. Seemingly thrilled that the American Nightmare had stuck to his principles. Then The Rock gave the kill signal, and the 16-Time World Champion gave Cody a low blow.
A brutal beatdown followed, as Cena proceeded to bloody the Champion with the very watch that Cody gave The Final Boss at WrestleMania XL.
John Cena punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 moments before his shocking actions, when he outlasted CM Punk and Seth Rollins to win his fourth career Elimination Chamber Match.
The American Nightmare and the 16-time World Champion shared a brief moment of respect in the ring together before The Final Boss made his grand entrance for the night's closing segment. Rapper and singer songwriter Travis Scott accompanied The Rock to the ring.
Scott even helped hold Rhodes down so The Rock could whip the WWE Champion with his custom weight belt.
