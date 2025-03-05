Naomi Makes Public Appearance Sporting Neck Brace After Jade Cargill Attack At WWE Elimination Chamber
Naomi is selling the effects of the Jade Cargill attack at Elimination Chamber, even in her off hours.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was attending a screening of the upcoming Mildred Burke feature film Queen of the Ring this week, and was walking the red carpet while sporting a bedazzled neck brace that matched her dress to a T.
It was Naomi's first public appearance since last Saturday's Premium Live Event where she was absolutely brutalized by Cargill.
That attack has led many to believe that she was the one responsible for putting Jade on the shelf months ago. There's still no definitive evidence that proves that to be the case, but it's pretty clear that Jade is under the impression that Naomi at least had a hand in throwing her onto a car windshield last November.
Hopefully some more information will come to light this Friday on SmackDown.
Naomi has a supporting role in Queen of the Ring, which hits theaters nationwide on Friday. She plays Ethel Johnson, the first ever African-American Women's Champion.
The Takedown on SI had the chance to chat with the star of the film, Emily Bett Rickards. You can check out that conversation in the video above or read more about it here.
